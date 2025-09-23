EU funded training targets children with disabilities

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

A two-day capacity-building training, funded by the European Union (EU), was recently organised to strengthen the ability of frontline workers to identify, assess, and support children living with disabilities across The Gambia.

The initiative, implemented in partnership with the Catholic Relief Services (CRS), the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, the Gambia Federation of the Disabled (GFD), the National Organisation of Disabled and Orphans (NODO), Special Olympics, and the Gambia National Rehabilitation Centre (GNRC), seeks to address long-standing challenges faced by persons with disabilities (PWDs), especially children who are often marginalised in schools and communities.

The overall objective of the activity is to build the capacity of frontline rehabilitation workers to identify and assess children living with disabilities.

Sadina Alieu Jarjou, project manager CRS welcomed participants and explained that the training commenced with personnel from Kanifing Municipality, before moving to the West Coast Region, and later extending to the North Bank Region.

He said the program targets 12 schools, including one in Bakau, six in the West Coast Region, and five in the North Bank Region.

”The aim is to build the capacity of frontline workers so they can identify children with disabilities early, make proper referrals, and ensure timely intervention,” Mr Jarjou said.

He noted that while the GNRC has made significant strides, gaps remain in human resources and capacity, which this project aims to fill.

Consultant Longini Bazile Mtalo, who is supporting the program, emphasised the importance of equipping participants with practical skills.

“We hope you will be ready to go into the community and provide the necessary support to children and persons with disabilities so they can access services that empower them to contribute to their families and the nation at large,” he said.

The training also underscores the EU’s commitment to inclusive education and the rights of children with disabilities. Organisers stressed that while the project cannot train every teacher and health worker in the country due to budget limitations, selected participants are expected to share their knowledge with colleagues.

In closing, partners expressed optimism that the training will serve as a platform for collective action, fostering collaboration among stakeholders to amplify the voices of children with disabilities and enhance their access to education and services.

The expected results of the training is to increased capacity of participants to be able to access children with impairment.