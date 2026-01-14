Family launches late Dawooda MB Jagne’s public health history book

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The family of the late Dawooda MB Jagne on Wednesday launched his book titled ‘History of Public Health in The Gambia’ at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre.

The event brought together senior government officials, health professionals, United Nations representatives, diplomats, academics and family members, marking a significant moment in documenting the country’s public health journey.

Speakers at the ceremony described the book as a major contribution to national history, preserving decades of public health development, challenges and progress, while honouring the legacy of a man widely regarded as a pioneer of modern public health in The Gambia.

Sarja Jarjusey, President of the Public and Environmental Health Association, described the late DMB Jagne as a towering figure whose leadership laid the foundation for environmental health, sanitation and disease control in the country.

He said Jagne viewed public health as a moral duty, rooted in service to protect the most vulnerable and promote dignity and equity for all.

Jarjusey said the book goes beyond personal tribute, documenting more than a century of public health history and capturing sacrifices and untold stories that shaped the sector.

He announced discussions to rename the School of Public Health library, or possibly the entire school, after Jagne, and urged stakeholders to honour his legacy through continued action to build a healthier Gambia.

The Minister of Health Dr Ahmadou Lamin Samateh described Jagne as the founding architect of The Gambia’s modern public health system, noting that his return from the United Kingdom in 1964 transformed public health training.

He said Jagne led the establishment of structured training programmes that resulted in the creation of the School of Public Health and set high standards that continue to shape today’s workforce.

Dr Samateh highlighted Jagne’s role in bridging urban and rural health services and his international contributions in disease control and vaccination campaigns.

Dr Samateh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening public health through new laws, improved environmental health standards and capacity building, and announced that Jagne has been posthumously honoured as a Distinguished Public Health Personality of the past five decades.

The Vice President, Muhammad BS Jallow said the book launch was a moment of national reflection on The Gambia’s public health journey.

He described the publication as an important national resource that documents policy choices, challenges and the resilience of health professionals over generations.

He said public health remains central to national development and outlined ongoing reforms aimed at universal health coverage, improved maternal and child health, disease prevention and stronger health systems. The VP Jallow thanked the family for preserving the author’s work and said the book would guide future policy decisions through lessons drawn from history.

Ambassador Jainaba Jagne, speaking for the family, thanked guests for honouring what she described as a deeply personal and historic occasion.

She said the launch was not only about unveiling a book, but about celebrating a life defined by integrity, discipline and unwavering commitment to public service.

She described the late Dawooda M.B. Jagne as a man respected across generations and institutions, admired for both his professional excellence and strong character.

Ambassador Jagne said the book reflects his meticulous and purposeful nature and thanked government officials, the health community and partners for ensuring that his legacy continues to live on through institutions and the people he mentored.