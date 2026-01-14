Stakeholders review draft mental health bill 2025

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The National Mental Health Programme recently convened a three-day multi-stakeholder engagement to review and refine the draft Mental Health Bill 2025, marking a decisive step toward overhauling mental health care and strengthening the rights of people living with mental health conditions in The Gambia.

The forum, held at the Action Aid conference hall, brought together senior government officials, civil society organisations, professional bodies, the media, and international partners, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Unicef.

- Advertisement -

Opening the engagement, Mam Jarra Marega, Programme Manager at the National Mental Health Programme under the Ministry of Health, outlined the long and consultative journey that led to the current draft.

She said work on the bill began as far back as 2014 with technical support from WHO, starting with a “zero draft” that sought to introduce progressive mental health legislation in the country. Since then, the bill has undergone several revisions, including a 2019 version, culminating in the 2025 draft, which she described as comprehensive, rights-based, and community-focused.

Ms Marega explained that once enacted, the new law will repeal the Lunatics Detention Act of 1917, a colonial-era statute that defines people with mental health conditions in stigmatising terms and no longer reflects modern approaches to care.

- Advertisement -

She said the proposed bill prioritises voluntary treatment, informed consent, and clearly defined safeguards for cases where involuntary care may be necessary. It also promotes the integration of mental health services into primary, secondary, and tertiary health care, as well as into schools, communities, and prisons, adopting what she described as a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.

Civil society organisations welcomed the engagement as a historic opportunity to influence legislation that directly affects communities.

Aisha Baldeh, a representative of CSOs said their involvement is essential to ensuring the bill reflects lived realities, particularly those of vulnerable groups such as women and children.

She described the stakeholder meeting as a bridge between policy and practice, cautioning that without meaningful input, the law risks being technically sound but practically distant from the people it is meant to serve.

She stressed that the Mental Health Bill goes beyond health policy, describing it as a matter of dignity, social justice, and human rights.

The role of the media featured prominently in the discussions.

Sally Jarju, President of the Association of Health Journalists, said mental health is not only a medical issue but also a human rights, social, and development concern that has long been underreported and misunderstood in public discourse.

She said the media has a responsibility to keep the Mental Health Bill firmly on the national agenda, explain its provisions in simple and accessible language, and challenge stigma through ethical and responsible reporting.

She also emphasised the media’s watchdog role, noting that scrutiny should continue beyond the passage of the law to ensure effective implementation. Mrs Jarju called for targeted capacity-building for journalists to improve understanding and reporting of mental health issues.

Momodou Barrow, representing the WHO reaffirmed the organisation’s support for the Ministry of Health in developing the new legislation.

He said the existing legal framework no longer reflects current realities in service delivery or the need to protect the rights and dignity of people living with mental health conditions.

According to him, the draft bill provides a clear legal foundation to strengthen service provision, align national practice with international standards, and promote a more inclusive and resilient mental health system.

He described the engagement as a vital consultative process to ensure the law is clear, feasible, and responsive to conditions on the ground.

Closing the opening session, Dr Momodou Nyassi, Director of Health Services at the Ministry of Health, described the draft Mental Health Bill 2025 as a major milestone in strengthening The Gambia’s health system.

He said the bill seeks to establish a unified legislative framework covering mental health, neurological, and substance use services, while also creating a national coordination body to oversee governance and service delivery.

Dr Nyassi highlighted key rights enshrined in the draft, including confidentiality, informed consent, community living, and protection from discrimination and degrading treatment, as well as access to education, housing, employment, and legal aid.

Dr Nyassi urged participants to use the three-day engagement to contribute openly and constructively, noting that perspectives from civil society, professionals, the media, and service users are critical.

He said the goal is to produce a law that is not only aligned with international standards but also culturally appropriate, practical, and ready for implementation.