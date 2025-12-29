Federation donates teaching materials to schools

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

Dinding Yiriwa Federation, in partnership with ChildFund The Gambia, has delivered D816,300 worth of teaching and learning materials to 15 Early Childhood Development (ECD) schools across Kombo North and Kombo South, targeting 3,483 enrolled children—1,925 girls and 1,558 boys. The package, distributed according to each school’s expressed needs, includes white and coloured chalk, exercise books, band cards, extra-large mats, dustbins, crayons, pencils, sharpeners, glue, erasers, and other essential classroom supplies to improve teaching quality, learning environments, and teacher–child interaction.

Federation Manager Alieu Mendy said the support is designed to close immediate resource gaps and strengthen early learning outcomes.

He also noted a significant financing shortfall, arguing that of the broader 3,510 children enrolled across beneficiary schools, 1,374 still lack sponsorship. He called on partners, the private sector, and the diaspora to help bridge this gap so no child is left behind due to inability to pay.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Senior Education Officer Ebrima Darboe commended the Federation for complementing government efforts in ECD and urged headteachers to deploy the materials immediately and accountably to drive measurable improvements in classroom practice. West Coast Region Governor Ousman Bojang welcomed the initiative, stressing that early childhood education is the foundation of future learning and must be prioritised with consistent resources and community support.

The handover, attended by community leaders, regional stakeholders, and school representatives, underscores the Federation’s sustained role in improving access to quality early learning in Kombo North and South. Through ongoing partnerships and resource mobilisation, Dinding Yiriwa is tackling critical shortfalls, empowering schools and families, and laying a stronger foundation for the next generation.