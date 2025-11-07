Felix Agu ruled out of AFCON 2025

- Advertisement -

By Mike Oyebola

Werder Bremen defender Felix Agu will not be part of Nigeria’s squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations due to injury, DAILY POST reports.

Agu sustained a syndesmosis ligament injury during Bremen’s 1-0 victory over St. Pauli last month.

The Nigeria international later underwent surgery and was initially expected to be sidelined for around two months.

Werder Bremen’s head of professional football, Peter Niemeyer, has now confirmed he will only return to action next year.

“His return will definitely not take place until the new year,” Niemeyer was quoted by DeichStube.

Agu represented Germany at youth level before switching allegiance to Nigeria.

