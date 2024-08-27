Foundation gives free medical services to 756 patients in CRR

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

As part of its commitment to support communities with medical care, the Premier Group Foundation Trust (TPGFT) reached out to 756 patients from different catchments across Central River Region CRR over the weekend. The outpatient clinic held at Kuntaur Jakaba Village in Niani was dedicated to providing free medical care to areas hard-to-reach throughout the country. The CRR outreach was the foundation’s seventh free medical campaign.

According to TPGFT, the outreach started in July 2018 as a pilot project in collaboration with Goal For Gambia at Tanji Village. The foundation has since partnered with Your Change for a Change and Kombo Yiriwa Kafo in another event in Faraba Bantang. They also held outpatient clinics in Sankandi, Noo Kunda, Choya, and Sotuma Sere.

The CEO and Founder of the Premier Group Foundation Trust, Sankung Minteh, said the foundation is committed to making health service delivery more accessible and affordable in the Gambia.

“We believe that every Gambian should play his or her quarter towards the development of the country. No matter how big or small it is, if you provide humanitarian assistance, it will positively impact the lives of those who benefit from it,” he said.

Minteh added that he has realised that many Gambians struggle to access healthcare due to the remoteness of the areas where they live.

He called on the government and Gambians, especially those who are financially strong, to support his adventures.

The event planner and head of lab at TPGFT, Binta Baldeh, said the foundation, before organising any outreach, will conduct an assessment in the area they want to intervene to ensure they understand what their needs are and prepare themselves based on that.