PSC chair calls for innovation in the civil service

By: Lamin B. Darboe,

Information Officer, MoPS

The chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC) has called for innovation and hard work in the country’s civil service.

Addressing a meeting at the CRR Governor’s office during the PSC country-wide engagement with Executive Coordinators and Governors, Mr Baboucarr Suwareh said civil servants should introduce ideas that will add new value to their work so that they can deliver exceptional public service to the citizenry.

“We are out here to get first-hand information from you as heads of institutions in relation to your work, challenges, and achievements and to see how the PSC and PMO can support you in solving those challenges. We want to see more innovation and strategies applied to solve some of your challenges,” he said.

He added that it is only when civil servants embrace innovation and strategies in their work that the country will be able to make meaningful progress.

The Governors of CRR and URR, Mr Ousman Bah and Mr Samba Bah, assured the PSC and PMO officials that their offices will maintain the highest level of performance for the betterment of their regions and the country in general.

During the meeting, various heads of institutions within the two regions highlighted their challenges, achievements, and ways forward.