French Embassy commemorates Bastille Day

The French Embassy in Banjul celebrated the national day of France commonly referred to as Bastille Day at the embassy office in Fajara Monday evening.

The celebration was attended by members of the diplomatic corp, UN family, senior Gambian officials and other dignitaries.

New Gambian minister of Foreign Affairs, Serign Modou Njie, the speaker of the National Assembly Fabakary Tombong Jatta, deputy speaker Seedy Njie, Finance minister Seedy Keita, Information Minister Ismaila Ceesay and Higher Education Minister Professor Pierre Gomez were among the special guests.

Charge de Affairs at the French Embassy in Banjul, Stephane Dovert, described Bastille Day as a significant moment in the history of France that celebrates democracy, and a moment of national pride. He explained that Bastille Day was a moment in history when Parisians marched to the Bastille fortress, freed all prisoners and paved the way for the French revolution in 1789 that ended monarchical rule. “Ever since; Liberty, Equality and Fraternity became the symbol of France,” Dovert explained. “This is a national day and a moment where we all can share. It is an occasion to celebrate friendship. And I am particularly impressed by the attendance tonight,” he stated.

The charge de affairs also emphasised the strength of the relations and bilateral cooperation between Gambia and France in agriculture, environmental protection, fisheries, trade and investment. “For 8 years, our development agency has supported the Government of The Gambia with unwavering dedication. We hope to continue this partnership. We have to work hand in hand for the progress of humankind, The Gambia, France and protection of the earth.”



Foreign Affairs Minister Serign Modou Njie praises France’s immense support to The Gambia since the change of government in 2017. “On behalf of His Excellency President Adama Barrow, the Government, and the people of The Gambia, I extend warm greetings and heartfelt congratulations to the Government and people of France as they commemorate their National Day. Bastille Day stands as a powerful symbol of liberty, unity, and the enduring values of democracy. It is an occasion that reminds us of the strength that lies in shared ideals and enduring partnerships. The Gambia is proud to count France among its most trusted partners; with whom we have cultivated a deep and resilient relationship built on mutual respect, solidarity, and collaboration.”