WACA, NDMA train ward disaster committees on flood preparedness

By Aminata Kuyateh

The West Africa Coastal Areas (WACA) Resilience Investment Project Phase 2, in partnership with the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), Friday concluded a two-day capacity-building workshop aimed at bolstering disaster preparedness and response among local ward disaster committees along the Kotu Stream.

The training, held at the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA), underscores a proactive approach to tackling recurrent flood threats in one of The Gambia’s most vulnerable urban corridors.

With financial backing from WACA, the initiative marks a critical step in operationalising ward-level contingency plans developed earlier this year for all nine wards situated along the Kotu Stream. These communities—collectively home to over 200,000 residents—face heightened risks during the annual rainy season due to the area’s low-lying topography and inadequate drainage infrastructure.

The training was divided into three batches, which ran until 15 July, with 13 representatives from each participating ward. Facilitators from NDMA and Gambia Red Cross Society led sessions on disaster coordination, communication, early warning system, evacuation procedures and recovery planning.

Bubacar Fofana, a representative from the NDMA emphasised the urgent need to build grassroots resilience in flood-prone zones.

“We must not wait until lives are lost and homes are washed away to start preparing,” he explained.

Fofana added that the community-based approach reflects on national and international commitments under the Gambia Disaster Risk Management Policy 2024-2033 and the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

“It also ensures that local actors are empowered to lead the charge in building safer and more prepared neighbourhoods”, he concluded.

Isatou Camara, from the KMC Community Service Unit, highlighted the importance of community ownership. “We are the first to witness the impact of disasters and now we are being prepared to be the first to respond. This training is about saving lives, protecting homes and safeguarding the dignity of our communities”, she said.

Muhammed Leroy Gomez, project coordinator WACA, highlighted that the training was not an isolated effort, but part of a broader resilience-building strategy for coastal urban communities across the country.

“Flooding remains the most common hazard across our intervention sites,” he stated.

Kotu Stream remains a focal point of WACA’s interventions due to its history of recurrent flooding, which has disrupted livelihoods, displaced families, and damaged critical infrastructure. As climate change accelerates and urban development expands, the risk of such disasters continues to rise.

Community representatives who attended the training expressed gratitude for the initiative, calling it timely and relevant.

“For the first time, we feel involved in planning measures for our own safety. With these tools and knowledge, we can now play a leadership role in protecting our neighbourhoods,” said a participant from Bundung-Borehole ward.