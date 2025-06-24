spot_img
Sports

GAMBIA AT AFRICAN BEACH VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

The Gambia is competing in the African continental Beach volleyball championships which started in Morocco, yesterday. 
The federation of African Volleyball entrusted the Moroccan Volleyball Federation with the organisation of the championships which shall also serves as the qualifiers for the 2025 Beach Volleyball World championships.
The championship is taking place in Tetouan – Martil Beach, Morocco from 23rd to 30th June 2025.
The Gambia is among 21 federations that had registered to participate in both the men’s and the women’s championships. The Gambia is hoping to finish among Africa’s top teams in the championship to secure a spot in the World championship. Last night the Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) issued a solidarity statement in support of the team. Follow this page for the Gambian teams’ progress.

