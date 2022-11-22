Gambia attends UNWTO Global tourism Conference

A high-profile delegation from The Gambia led by the Minister of Tourism and Culture Honourable Hamat NK Bah attended a three-day global tourism conference organised by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in Lagos, Nigeria, themed: “Linking Tourism, Culture and Creative Industry pathway for Recovery and Inclusive Development.”

The global convergence presented a unique opportunity to Gambian tourism authorities to further explore new marketing opportunities and boost the destination’s recovery efforts after Covid-19.

It gathered top-notch panelists and stakeholders including government officials, practitioners and creative sector players to exchange ideas and good practices as well as discuss on linkages and opportunities between cultural tourism and creative industries.

The delegation included GT Board’s Director General Abubacarr S Camara, the Director General of the National Centre for Arts and Culture Hassoum Ceesay and other senior officials of the GT Board.

During his presentation, DG Camara took time to explore on the investment opportunities and varieties of products offered by the Smiling Coast and reiterated Gambia’s unwavering commitment and strive to make the destination a global and regional hub for tourism.

The Director General said it is in line with Gambia’s new Tourism Policy and Strategy to further explore the Nigerian market which is one of the key regional source markets.

He said in this regard, efforts are underway to undertake a major and aggressive marketing campaign in Nigeria to attract high spenders and elite groups.

The event is one among many ongoing global efforts to bring back tourism destinations to touch after being ravaged by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

The Lagos convergence is envisaged to promote innovative policies to harness the symbiotic potential of cultural tourism and the creative industries and identify investment avenues and mobilization of human and financial resources to boost recovery.