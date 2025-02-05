Gambia College stages Mayor Bensouda championship

- Advertisement -

The Gambia College Students Teachers Association (STA), is organising a football championship kicking off today at the Brikama campus.

The annual championship is this year named after Mayor Talib Bensouda of KMC.

According to Gambia College sports minister Lamin F Sanneh, the competition is organised to promote unity and empower team work within and among the students and teachers in the School of Education.

- Advertisement -

“The KM mayor is a source of inspiration to many youths of the country and already his association with the championship has raised the spirit, passion and morale of participating students,” Minister Sanneh said.

The tournament will be competed in male and female categories starting this evening.