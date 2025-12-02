Gambia, EU ink €20M grant to boost secondary education

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Government of The Gambia and the European Union on Tuesday signed a €20 million financing agreement amounting to D1.7 billion, under the EU-Support to Improve Secondary Education for the Youth programme 2021-2027, aim to strengthen secondary school education in The Gambia.

‎The signing ceremony in Banjul brought together senior government officials and partners, including the EU Ambassador to The Gambia and the Minister of Finance.

‎The European Union Ambassador Immaculada Roca I Cortés described the programme as “a commitment to a brighter future for Gambian youth”.

She noted that while enrolment in senior secondary schools has improved over the past decade, gaps remain, particularly in rural areas and among girls.

She stressed the importance of quality teaching, adding that “a teacher can open a student’s eyes to possibilities they never imagined.”

‎Ambassador Roca highlighted that the new programme, implemented with UNOPS, UNFPA and Expertise France, will support access to schooling, improve teaching quality, promote digital learning tools and encourage more women to join the teaching profession.

‎The Minister of Finance Seedy Keita underscored the significance of the agreement, linking it to earlier EU support in agriculture. He said the €20 million package aligns with the national development plan and focuses on vulnerable groups, particularly girls and students in disadvantaged communities.

‎Minister Keita emphasised accountability and impact, stating that every euro must translate into visible results.

He also stressed that the project must strengthen the transition from secondary to higher education, which continues to be a barrier for many young women.

‎According to the minister, a major part of the investment will also aid the transformation of the Gambia College School of Education into a University of Education.