AMR causes over one million deaths in Africa every year – WHO

By Aminata Kuyateh

A global health warning echoed in The Gambia as experts marked Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Awareness Week, with the World Health Organisation stressing that Africa now records more than 1.05 million deaths linked to AMR each year, a toll higher than HIV/AIDS and malaria combined.

‎Updating the public on commemoration of national awareness week on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) held at the Kotu medical store where health officials and technical partners highlighted the cross-sectoral causes of resistance, representative Mr Momodou Barrow described the trend as an escalating public health emergency. “AMR is one of the most urgent threats of our generation,” he said.

‎He noted that the continent bears a disproportionate share of the global burden, adding that projections show the crisis could worsen significantly if countries fail to curb misuse of antibiotics.

Speakers underscored that inappropriate prescription, self-medication, and widespread antibiotic use in humans, animals and agriculture are accelerating the loss of effective treatment options.

‎Mr Barrow warned that every misuse of antibiotics sharpens the threat.

“We call on health workers, policymakers and the public to use antibiotics responsibly and only when prescribed by qualified professionals,” he said.

‎He emphasised that AMR puts routine medical procedures at risk and raises treatment costs for families and health systems.

‎‎Mr Barrow reminded participants of their collective responsibility.

“No country or sector can tackle AMR alone. Together we can slow the spread and protect future generations.”

‎He concluded that The Gambia, like many low- and middle-income countries, needs sustained investment in surveillance, diagnostics and coordinated action to prevent resistance from undermining public health gains.

‎‎Baba Fofana, AMR Laboratory focal person explained how resistance patterns are emerging in hospitals and through environmental contamination, including wastewater. He said these are ongoing work to expand surveillance and to improve stewardship programmes in regional health facilities.

‎‎Dr Ousman Ceesay, official from DLS, cautioned that antibiotic use in animals is also contributing to rising resistance.

‎He urged farmers to prioritise vaccination, hygiene and bio-security to reduce reliance on antibiotics.