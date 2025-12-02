ITC, partners conclude 5-day training on human security

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The International Trade Centre (ITC), in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Gambia Association of Local Government Authorities (GALGA), has successfully concluded a 5-day training program for stakeholders on human security model, planning, and budgeting.

The training, held at Metzy Residence Hotel, brought together 26 participants, including councillors, VDC members, and council planners.

The training aimed to enhance the capacity of local government stakeholders to apply human security frameworks, strengthen local food systems, and develop comprehensive, community-based programs promoting sustainable development.

Yusupha Keita, ITC Country Representative, emphasised the importance of the training, stating, “This model is very comprehensive, looking at problems and issues in a 360-degree level, leaving nothing behind. It’s what we need to solve problems in our communities, districts, and VDCs.”

He said the human security model provides a framework for addressing real-world challenges and promoting people-centered, equitable, and sustainable development.

The training exposed participants on how to integrate human security components into local development plans, prioritising community well-being and resilience.

It covered the seven human security components, and participants traced out developments in their regions, linking them to the components.

The Brikama Area Council committed to factoring the school feeding program into their 2027 budget.

GALGA President, Mahamadou Ceesay, hopes other councils will emulate this example, incorporating school feeding programs into their budgets.

ITC Country Representative, Yusupha Keita, urged participants to put their newfound knowledge into practice, incorporating strategies learned into their development plans.

“We don’t want this to be just another training program. We want to see tangible results and improvements in local food systems and community well-being.”

The training marked a significant milestone in promoting human security and sustainable development in The Gambia, and participants are expected to drive positive change in their communities.