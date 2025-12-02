Interior Minister reaffirms gov’t commitment to upholding GCR principles

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Minister of Interior, Abdoulie Sanyang, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to upholding the principles of the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Minister Sanyang made the disclosure during a high-level roundtable meeting on the dissemination of findings of the socio-economic and livelihood assessment of refugees in The Gambia.

The meeting, organised by The Gambia Food and Nutrition Association (GAFNA) in collaboration with the Gambia Commission for Refugees (GCR) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Senegal Multi-Country Office, aimed to foster dialogue, share evidence-based insights, and mobilise joint commitments from government institutions, UN agencies, development partners, and civil society organisations towards improving refugee livelihoods and inclusion in national development processes.

Minister Sanyang emphasised that The Gambia has a long history of hosting refugees and asylum seekers, with over 4,600 persons of concern currently residing in the country.

He highlighted the importance of the socio-economic and livelihood assessment, which provides a comprehensive overview of the socio-economic conditions, challenges, and opportunities faced by refugees and host communities.

“The government aims to integrate refugee livelihoods into national development strategies, particularly in agriculture, skills training, and micro-enterprise development and strengthen collaboration between ministries, local authorities, and development partners to ensure refugees are included in national livelihood and social protection programs.”

He added that the government is also committed to support peaceful coexistence and social cohesion between refugees and host communities through community development initiatives.

Yusupha Gomez, Executive Director of GAFNA, stated that the current refugee population stands at 4,099, with 504 asylum seekers as of November 2025.

He highlighted the gaps in providing comprehensive assistance to refugees and the need for partnerships to address their plight.

Martin Kaberuka, Senegal UNHCR Multi-Country Office Representative, emphasised that the roundtable serves as a call to action, a roadmap for inclusive development, and a testament to the shared commitment to the principles of the Global Compact on Refugees. He urged participants to highlight the resilience of refugees and address systemic barriers hindering their full participation in society.

The meeting marked a significant step towards promoting refugee inclusion and sustainable development in The Gambia.