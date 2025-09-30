Gambia Participates engages partners on collaborative advocacy

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Participates recently organised a day-long collaborative advocacy forum for CSOs, CBOs and the media at the Metzy Hotel.

The forum attracted community-based organisations (CBOs), civil society organisations (CSOs), and journalists who were engaged in various forms of advocacy including governance, accountability, civic mobilisation, engagement and education to bridge the gap between rural and urban civil society groups.

Organised following a training workshop conducted with the same groups, Gambia Participates selected 80 beneficiaries to take part in the one-day event to review existing collaborative relationships between rural and urban civil society organisations and the media.

The forum examines the challenges of these partnerships and charts a progressive path forward.

The initiative is supported by the European Union and the UNDP.

Marr Nyang, the Executive Director of Gambia Participates, said the idea of organising the forum is to bridge the collaborative gap that exists between rural and urban actors.

Sainey Ceesay, the Head of Governance at UNDP said over the years, civil society organisations, and community-based organisations and the media have played a remarkable role in advancing governance, accountability and citizen education.

“Good progress has been made, and yet we know that more needs to be done to strengthen coherence, advocacy and tangible benefits for human development for all citizens.”

He said the convergence provided an opportunity to reassess advocacy strategies and collaborative engagement.

“This convergence is guided by national development priorities as grounded in the recovery focused national development plan 2023, and 2027, and the sustainable development goals, particularly goal 16, which calls for inclusive societies, accountable institutions and access to justice for all,” he added.

Mandisa Mashologu, the UNDP Country Representative, said the UN body cherished the partnership it continues to share with the European Union.

“We are committed to also continue working with global partners to ensure that the communities we serve continue to enjoy spaces and opportunities to chart the way forward for peace, inclusion and prosperity,” she added.