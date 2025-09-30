NHRC validates report on climate change, human right

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday validated a report on climate change and human rights in The Gambia study at the African Princess hotel.

The validated report seeks to engage in climate justice activities in relation to human rights.

- Advertisement -

It highlighted that climate change not only affects the environment, but also threatens the full enjoyment of a wide range of human rights, especially in vulnerable and marginalised communities.

In the NHRC’s revised strategic plan – strategic objective 4 seeks to advance the realisation of economic, social and environmental rights.

Emmanuel Daniel Joof, the chairperson of the NHRC, said climate change has become a big challenge for all.

- Advertisement -

“You watch the news all you see is the impact of climate change. It is an environmental issue and environmental issues can have an impact on human rights,” he said.

Chairman Joof added that the impact of climate change threatens livelihoods, food security, health, housing, and ultimately, the dignity and rights of people, particularly the most vulnerable group.

“It is in recognition of this reality that the NHRC with support from the Danish Institute for Human Rights undertook a nationwide assessment to access issues of climate change and human rights,” he added.

Joof said the convergence is a crucial step towards providing an opportunity for all stakeholders to look at the report, review it, and critique it before its validation.

He said the NHRC remains committed to its strategic plan.

Matilda Mendy, the deputy executive secretary at the NHRC said The Gambia, like any other country in Africa, is vulnerable to climate change and its impact.

“This has affected the enjoyment of human rights in The Gambia.”