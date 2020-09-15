GAMBIA PLOTS RETURN TO AFCON QUALIFIERS….starts with friendly against Guinea in Portugal

- Advertisement -

The Gambia has announced an elaborate plan for the resumption of the Afcon qualifiers in November when the Scorpions will meet Gabon in Banjul and Libreville. The Gambia leads in that group which also involved DR Congo and Angola after a 3-1 win in Luanda and a draw against Congo in Banjul. The Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet yesterday announced a provisional 40-man squad for the assignment ahead.

According to the GFF, the friendly match against Guinea will be played on October 13 in Portugal. The coach also announced two of his players Hamza Barry and Buba Jobe are both not available due to injuries while Ibou Touray preferred to be left with his club duties.

PROVISIONAL LIST IN FULL

NAME POSITION TEAM

Modou Jobe GK (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia) Sheikh Sibi GK (Virtus Verona, Italy) Baboucarr Gaye GK (Rot Weiss Koblenz, Germany) Salifu Senghore GK (FC Lahti, Finland) Pa Modou Jagne LB (Switzerland) Robin Utseth Björnholm-Jatta LB/CB/RB (Stjördals Blink IL, Norway) Noah Sonko Sundberg CB/LB (FK Östersunds, Sweden) Omar Colley CB (Sampdoria, Italy) Buba Sanneh CB (Anderlecht, Belgium) Sheriff Sinyan CB (Molde FK, Norway) Mohammed Mbye CB (IFÖ Bromölla IF, Sweden) Maudo Jarjué CB/RB/DM (Austria Wien, Austria) Cody Drameh RB (Leeds United, England) Saidy Janko RB (FC Porto, Portugal) Sulayman Bojang RB (Sarpsborg 08) Ngine Faye Njie RB/CB (CasaSports, Senegal) Dawda Ngum RB/DM (BK Bronshoj, Denmark) Ebrima Sohna DM (FC Mosta, Malta) Sulayman Marreh CM (AA Gent, Belgium) Yusupha Bobb CM (Italy) Ebou Adams CM (Forest Green Rovers) Alasana Manneh CM (Gornik Zabrze, Poland) Sainey Njie DM (DAC Dunajská Streda,

Slovakia)

Ablie Jallow AM/WING (RFC Seraing, Belgium) Ebrima Colley WING/AM (Atalanta Bergamo, Italy) Musa Barrow WING/CS (FC Bologna, Italy) Musa Juwara WING (FC Bologna, Italy) Modou Barrow WING (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Korea) Steve Trawally WING/CS (Al-Shabab, Saudi Arabia) Lamin Jallow WING (Salernitana, Italy) Kalifa Manneh WING (Catania, Italy) Adama Jammeh WING (Etoile du Sahel, Tunisia) Yusupha Njie WING/AM (Boavista, Portugal) Abdoulie Sanyang WING (Beerschot, Belgium) Assan Ceesay CS (FC Zürich, Switzerland) Muhammed Badamosi CS (FUS Rabat, Morocco) Alasanna Jatta CS (Viborg FF, Denmark) Nuha Marong Krubally CS (Granada, Spain) Ali Sowe CS (CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria) Dembo Darboe CS (FC Shkupi, North Macedonia)