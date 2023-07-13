GAMBIA SET FOR NORWAY CUP

Under the auspices of Sports Goodwill Ambassador Tijan Jaiteh, the Gambia will participate in the world’s biggest youth football festival, the Norway Cup.

According to Mr Jaiteh, a former Gambian international player who is also the country representative for the Norway Cup, some 20 youth players between the ages of under 16- will travel to the event which starts from 29 July to 5 August in Oslo.

The players, Mr Jaiteh said, are selected from across the country with support of the Gambia Football Federation and other stakeholders. “The Norway Cup, as the biggest youth gathering of footballers, it has great opportunities for young footballers to be recognised and scouted. I am very happy to be associated with this. This is in line with my mandate as ambassador- to promote and develop Gambian sports on the global stage. I want to thank President Barrow for the trust and support and the minister of sports Bakary Badjie for his office’s support in all this endeavor,” Mr Jaiteh said. He added that he is also working on bringing one of the biggest sports wear brand in the world, Umbro to The Gambia.

He disclosed that after the festival, the Gambian team will also attend a training camp and play test matches against a top Norwegian team.