GAMBIA TAKES BRONZE IN ZONE II BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Both the Gambia’s basketball U-16 boys and girls came out third in their respective categories in the just concluded FIBA Africa Zone II championship held in Dakar, Senegal.

According to the Gambia Basketball Association both teams performed well in the competition, demonstrating resilience and skill in the face of tough opposition.

“They represented The Gambia with pride and delivered impressive results against seasoned competitors.

This remarkable achievement is a testament to the growing strength of basketball in The Gambia, thanks to the unwavering support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Council. The collaborative efforts to develop the sport at the grassroots level are bearing fruit, with young athletes now gaining international recognition,” the GBA said.

It said a third place finish in both male and female categories is a positive addition to the momentum The Gambia is building in regional and international basketball, inspiring the next generation of players to aim higher.