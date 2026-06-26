Gambia validates national student loan policy

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By Aminata Kuyateh

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology on Tuesday validated the Students Revolving Loan Scheme (SRLS) Strategic Plan (2026–2030) and its Loan Policy at the International Conference Centre, clearing the final major procedural hurdle to launch The Gambia’s first national student financing scheme.

The validation workshop brought together government officials, representatives from higher and tertiary institutions, student leaders, civil society, financial institutions and development partners to review and endorse the two documents ahead of formal adoption.

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Higher Education Minister Prof. Pierre Gomez said the SRLS will expand access to tertiary education by providing loans for tuition and associated educational expenses. He emphasised that the scheme, enacted by Parliament during President Adama Barrow’s administration, responds to persistent gaps in student funding not covered by existing scholarship programmes.

“Students from disadvantaged backgrounds will now have a realistic pathway to higher education,” Prof Gomez said, calling the SRLS a durable solution to education financing shortfalls.

SRLS Board Chair Dr Ernest Aubee said validation of the strategic plan and loan policy is a decisive step toward operationalising the scheme after the appointment of its executive director and Board of Governors in 2025. He said the Strategic Plan defines the institution’s objectives, implementation framework and performance targets, while the Loan Policy specifies eligibility criteria, disbursement procedures, repayment terms and portfolio-management safeguards.

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Developed through consultations with students, educational institutions and sector experts, the SRLS aims to broaden access while protecting public investment in higher education. Once implemented, it will provide loans to students enrolled in accredited tertiary and higher education institutions across The Gambia.