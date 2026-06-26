Saamakairo federation hosts annual general meeting

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By Kumba

Saamakairo Federation recently held its Annual General Meeting (AGM at the Saamakairo Youth Multipurpose Centre in Brikama to assess performance and set priorities for 2025/26. Partners, community leaders, government representatives and beneficiaries attended.

The federation reviewed achievements across child protection, education, youth empowerment, environmental sustainability and community development for the 2024/2025 fiscal year. In the board chairperson’s report the year was described as one of “growth, resilience and renewed commitment,” despite economic pressures on vulnerable families.

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The report detailed sustained interventions in education support, livelihoods, environmental protection and child welfare across the federation’s operating areas. Leaders reaffirmed a commitment to transparency, accountability and community participation through a decentralized governance model.

“Our mission remains building healthy, economically stable and child‑friendly communities,” the report said.

Roheyatou Secka of HAD & Co presented an independent audit for the year ending 30 June 2025, confirming the federation’s financial statements gave a “true and fair view” in line with accepted accounting standards and ChildFund International guidelines.

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Sunkung Danso, Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist and acting Program & Sponsorship Director at ChildFund, praised the federation’s partnership and urged parents to prioritise savings, prudent spending and continuous monitoring of children’s welfare. He commended Saamakairo’s contribution to education in the West Coast Region through tuition support and the provision of learning materials.

NGO representative Adam Jallow highlighted the federation’s transparency and measurable impact, citing borehole construction and support for women’s and youth gardens in Kombo Central and Kombo East.

The AGM concluded with stakeholders committing to sustain and scale initiatives that improve the lives of vulnerable children, women, youths and families across the region.