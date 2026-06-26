Minister Gomez launches AIMS Banjul satellite campus

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Professor Pierre Gomez, Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, recently launched the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) Banjul Satellite Campus — a strategic advancement for science, technology, research and innovation in The Gambia.

Speaking at the ceremony at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre in Bijilo, Professor Gomez said the new campus demonstrates the Government’s firm commitment to investing in knowledge, strengthening human capital and preparing Gambian youth for a rapidly changing global economy. The launch coincided with Science Week activities, including robotics competitions and outreach programmes intended to encourage more students into mathematics, science and technology.

Professor Gomez described the Government–AIMS partnership as timely and strategic, arguing that Africa’s transformation hinges on sustained investment in education, research and innovation. He noted that AIMS has trained thousands of scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs across the continent and said the Banjul satellite will link Gambian students and researchers to one of Africa’s leading scientific networks.

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The campus will be established at the former School of Journalism, Kanifing Campus, under the University of The Gambia. It will deliver postgraduate programmes in mathematical sciences, data science and artificial intelligence, and will back research, innovation and AI applications aligned with national development priorities.

Professor Gomez said the campus will build university and educator capacity, provide professional development for public and private sector practitioners, promote research collaboration and drive innovation to tackle national and regional challenges. He added that programmes will conform to the Gambia National Qualifications Framework and that a technical study visit to AIMS Dakar has been scheduled to support the campus’s setup.

Looking ahead, the Minister said the Government expects AIMS Banjul to grow into a regional centre of excellence for advanced learning, research, innovation and entrepreneurship. He thanked AIMS leadership, development partners, universities and stakeholders for their collaboration and urged all parties to ensure the campus becomes a hub where excellence is cultivated and scientific discovery advances national and continental development.

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Professor Gomez concluded that the AIMS Banjul Satellite Campus will equip future generations with the skills and confidence to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world.