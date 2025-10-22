Gambia warm up for Kenya

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Women’s national team intensified its technical preparations for the final round of matches of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) double header against Kenya.

The team is boosted with the presence of Captain Fatoumata Cham Kanteh of Seville, who arrived Monday night. Kanteh scored for The Gambia in both matches against Niger, helping the Queens to progress to the final stage of the qualifiers.

Coach Mariama Sowe and her charges are all set for the encounter, hoping to qualify for the first time in the history of women’s football in the country.