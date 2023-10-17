Gambian attends EU dialogue forum on development

- Advertisement -

A young prospective Gambian educationist and a member of the Global Student Union Forum (GSF) Steering Committee, Amadou Jobarteh, was among scores of delegates at this year’s European Commission Policy Forum on Development in Brussels, Belgium.

The three-day event marks the 10-year anniversary since the dialogue was initiated.

The forum is the result of a structured dialogue that brings together civil society organisations (CSOs) and local authorities (LAs) from the European Union and partner countries with European institutions and bodies. It provides public information on discussions held with the PFD.

Every year, the European Commission calls on participation from youth-led organisations such as the Global Student Forum (GSF) to delegate a representative to the annual event.

The Brussels event was officially opened by the European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen. During the sessions, the event brought together multi-stakeholders, including civil society organisations, local authorities, the private sector, and representatives of EU Member States and Institutions, to discuss development issues.

With the aim of implementing the Global Europe program underway, the EU is focused on delivering development outcomes with its partner countries through the Global Gateway and Team Europe Initiatives. The meeting provided an avenue for participants to constructively dialogue with the EU, integrating different stakeholders, and recommendations were made on a set of key issues, including calls for more engagements.

Mr Jobarteh was also invited, together with other participants, to join an evening event that was held on September 28 after the meeting.

From Brussels, Mr Jobarteh proceeded to UN City in Denmark, where he attended a conference on climate change with other youth leaders and student leaders across the globe.

He was in both forums in his capacity as a Steering Committee member for GSF (African Students Representative).

Jobarteh is an GSF Steering Committee member representing the voice of the All-Africa Students Union. Previous to his election into this position he served as the Students’ Union President in the Gambia College from the year 2018 to 2019 and as the Secretary General of the National Union of Gambia Students (NUGS) from 2019 to 2021.