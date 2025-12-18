GAMBIAN BASKETBALL ON THE RISE As young teams continue to write history

- Advertisement -

By Ida Drammeh

Basketball in The Gambia is experiencing a renewed surge of momentum, fuelled by recent international victories and growing national investment in the basketball sport. Once limited by scarce facilities, funding constraints and a small talent pool, the game is now regaining prominence among young athletes across the country.

Although basketball has long existed in Gambian schools and communities, its modern development began to take shape in the post-independence era, when the sport became a symbol of youth empowerment, teamwork and national identity. The Gambia’s membership in FIBA in 1972 and its 9th-place finish at the 1978 African Basketball Championship marked early milestones, hinting at the country’s potential on the continental stage.

- Advertisement -

For decades, infrastructural challenges slowed progress. Uneven courts, limited equipment and a lack of professional training restricted athletes’ development, forcing many young players to practice on makeshift community courts in Banjul, Serrekunda and Brikama. Despite these setbacks, interest in basketball never faded. The Manneh Sillah Memorial Court in Banjul emerged as a key hub for talent, competition and community activities, becoming one of the country’s most recognisable venues for the sport.

In recent years, youth-led initiatives and development programmes such as SEED Academy and local training camps have helped nurture a new generation of players. Coaches increasingly use basketball as a platform for discipline, leadership and social development, broadening the sport’s impact beyond the court. The turning point came in 2024, when The Gambia’s U21 national team made headlines by winning the Amílcar Cabral Tournament in Guinea-Bissau, defeating Senegal 62-48 in a decisive final. The victory was widely celebrated as a national milestone and a sign that Gambian basketball was regaining its competitive edge.

That momentum continued into 2025, as Gambian school athletes won gold in the 3×3 category at the African School Games in Algeria. For many observers, the back-to-back triumphs demonstrated the growing potential within the country’s youth basketball system. “These victories are not just medals – they are statements of ambition,” one national coach said. “Our players are proving that Gambian basketball belongs on the continental stage.”

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has since increased its support for basketball development, with plans to strengthen school leagues, support community tournaments and improve sports infrastructure. Social media coverage has also helped boost visibility for rising players, turning local athletes into emerging national figures. Still, challenges remain. The sport continues to face financial limitations, infrastructural gaps and a shortage of professional coaching. Many courts around the country require renovation, and access to quality equipment remains uneven.

Yet, across Gambian neighbourhoods, the passion for basketball grows stronger. Every sunset in Banjul or Brikama, young players can be found practicing jump shots dreaming of national pride, scholarships and international careers. “Basketball is not just a game,” a Gambian coach remarked. “It’s an opportunity – a chance to dream, to grow and to represent The Gambia.”

With renewed enthusiasm, strong youth performances and increasing institutional support, Gambian basketball is entering a new phase one defined by hope, rising talent and the belief that the country’s next major sports breakthrough may come from the court.

SPORTSZONE