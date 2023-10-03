Gambian embassy in US hosts cultural evening with young American professionals

- Advertisement -

The Embassy of The Gambia in the United States of America on Saturday hosted a cultural evening with forty-three young American professionals who are members of the Thingstodo Washington DC. at the Embassy complex in Washington DC.

The objective of the event was to make young Americans familiar with The Gambia, its culture and tradition. In his welcoming remarks, HE Momodou Lamin Bah, Ambassador of The Gambia in the United States of America, said he was delighted to welcome the young professionals to the Embassy. Ambassador Bah detailed the political history of The Gambia, its geography and the unique features that make the country a bastion of peace.

Ambassador Bah said The Gambia is a popular tourist destination and has earned the name – The Smiling Coast of Africa thanks to the receptive nature of its people. He said tourism, agriculture, forestry and fishing are the main drivers of the economy.

The Gambian Ambassador commended Mr. Saikou Ceesay, First Secretary (Information and Cultural Affairs) at the Embassy who coordinated the event, for connecting The Gambia with the diaspora, and for also selling the country in the United States .

The event was punctuated with live kora music played by Mr. Salieu Suso, a Gambian kora griot based in New York.