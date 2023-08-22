Gambian philanthropist presents medical items to Mile 2 Prisons

By Amadou Jadama

A Gambian Denmark-based philanthropist, Sulayman Junkung Sawaneh, has recently presented assortment of medical items to Mile 2 Central Prisons worth over hundred thousand dalasis.

The materials included a refrigerator, bedsheets, weight measurement machine, packets of bar soap, BP machines, eyeglasses and others.

Presenting the items, Sawaneh who hailed from Njaba Kunda in Central Baddibu, said there is no need to praise him for the donation because it is the responsibility of every citizen to contribute to national development.

He said he has been doing this donation for several years with his own resources. He added that anything you did on this earth, only Allah can reward you.

Mr Sawaneh gave assurance to the prison authorities that whatever they need and he has in his possession he will be more than happy to do so.

He urged Gambians to help one another and continue to remain as “one family and forge ahead for the development of the country.”

Also speaking, Kalilu Jaiteh, said Mr Sawaneh’s generosity did not start now, but since the former president Jawara’s regime.

According to him, it was Mr Sawaneh who installed the radio set at Mile 2 Central Prisons.

“He gave me the responsibility to put speakers in all the cells. Just to say that, he is the one who laid the foundation,” he said .

Superintendent Yusupha Jabang, a medical officer of the Mile 2 Central Prisons, expressed his profound gratitude to Mr Sawaneh for complementing the efforts the Prison Department, saying the materials would be very useful to them.

“Because we used them almost daily. These materials would serve a good use, because some of them are not available here. So to my Department, we are really grateful especially to have a weighing machine here with BP machine. The last BP machine was bought by the administration and they later bought two and I know it is from their pockets,” he added.

Doctor Jabang further stated that this donation might be small to the donors, but for them, it is a big thing.

In receiving the materials on behalf of the Prison Service, Ansuman Manneh, the Director General, said assured Mr Sawaneh and his team that, he wil inform the Ministry of Interior about the items donated.

“It was through Mr Sawaneh the Gambia Prison Services first provided with a radio and television for inmates in their cells to be able listen to the news,” he said.

He assured Mr Sawaneh that their doors are always open for him, and also thanked him and his friend.