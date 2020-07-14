Gambian refs start week-long online training

- Advertisement -

A five-day referees training course started yesterday at the Football Hotel and will run until Friday. It is being attended by 33 Elite A Referees ( 28 male, 5 female) selected from League Division One.

The participants will be introduced to the new amendments of the laws of the game, impacts of Covid-19 and its challenges. The participants would further go into the analysis of different checks performed amongst tactical fouls and positioning and reading.

The course instructors are Alain Lim (Mauritius) and Mademba Mbackeh (Senegal) who are both currently in their respective countries giving out the lectures while Gambian referees led by Bakary Papa Gassama serving as local instructors are on the ground.

The program is facilitated by GFF Referee Manager Seedy Manneh.