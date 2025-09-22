spot_img
spot_img
28.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, September 22, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Sports

Gambian refs to officiate Vipers, African Stars encounter in  Caf champions league

- Advertisement -

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has again appointed a full panel of Gambian referees for the upcoming champions league qualifiers. The match they will officiate is between Vipers SC (Uganda ) and African stars ( Namibia) on 27th September in Kampala at 17:00hrs.
Young Gambian referee Alhassan Bass will serve as central referee while Abdul Azziz Bolel Jawo, Essaha Sowe and Lamin N Jammeh will serve as first, second assistant and fourth official respectively. Bashir Olad Arab from Somalia will be the Match Commissioner whilst Mohamed Moumin Ali from Djibouti will serve as referees asssessor.

GFF

Previous article
Why President Barrow was right to remove Auditor General Modou Ceesay
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions