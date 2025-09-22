Gambian refs to officiate Vipers, African Stars encounter in  Caf champions league

- Advertisement -

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has again appointed a full panel of Gambian referees for the upcoming champions league qualifiers. The match they will officiate is between Vipers SC (Uganda ) and African stars ( Namibia) on 27th September in Kampala at 17:00hrs.

Young Gambian referee Alhassan Bass will serve as central referee while Abdul Azziz Bolel Jawo, Essaha Sowe and Lamin N Jammeh will serve as first, second assistant and fourth official respectively. Bashir Olad Arab from Somalia will be the Match Commissioner whilst Mohamed Moumin Ali from Djibouti will serve as referees asssessor.

GFF