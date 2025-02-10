GAMBIAN TAEKWONDO SHINES AGAIN AHEAD OF US OPEN

- Advertisement -

Gambian taekwondo star Maria Sainabou Marchlinaki continues to make waves on the international stage as she gears up for the prestigious US Open 2025. Competing in an AAU national qualifier as part of her preparation, Maria delivered an impressive performance, securing first place in her category.

Although she only had one bout in the qualifier, Maria faced a highly experienced opponent. Demonstrating her skill, determination, and tactical awareness, she won both rounds convincingly, reaffirming her readiness for the major challenge ahead.

Next weekend, Maria will represent The Gambia at the US Open, where she will compete in the highly competitive 57kg weight class, facing 26 other athletes from around the world. Despite the stiff competition, she remains confident and focused.

Speaking about her preparation, Maria said, “I’m definitely ready.” Her strong performance in the national qualifier is a testament to her hard work and dedication, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting tournament.

Maria’s participation in the US Open 2025 marks another milestone in her promising career, as she continues to elevate Gambian taekwondo on the global stage. All eyes will be on her as she steps onto the mat next weekend, aiming to make history for her country.