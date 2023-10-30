Gambian teachers visit South Bromsgrove High for fact-finding mission

- Advertisement -

South Bromsgrove High School has welcomed teachers from The Gambia who journeyed over to develop an understanding of the English education system.

Mr Gomez and Mr Bojang particularly focused their attention on the teaching of English and science.

The two also visited Charford First School, Aston Fields Middle School, Bromsgrove School, and the University of Worcester, where they observed lessons and spoke to students about life in The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

Mr Gomez and Mr Bojang have spent time with the families of the staff at South Bromsgrove High, joined Bromsgrove School’s boarders for supper, and enjoyed a trip to the Malvern Hills and two trips to the theatre, contrasting the experience of watching Macbeth with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The schools are hoping to build links for the future and potentially collaborate on a project to build three science labs at Mansa-Colley Bojang School.

Chris Smith, South Bromsgrove High School’s headteacher, said: “This has been an enriching experience for everyone involved, and I know that Philip and Amadou have been impressed with the schools visited and very much appreciate the friendly welcome they have received.”