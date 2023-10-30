Qatar appoints ambassador to Gambia

- Advertisement -

His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has appointed Muhammad Ali Salem Ali Al Kuwari as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to The Gambia.

The two decision stipulated that it be implemented and be effective from the date of issuance and be published in the Official Gazette.

The diplomatic relations between Qatar and Gambia began in 1978 through non-resident representation, which was developed later with the opening of embassies in each other’s countries. The relations have been further developed, especially at the level of mutual visits, exchange of views, coordination, and consultation on issues of common concern.

In 2019, as part of strengthening bilateral relations and strategic partnerships between Qatar and the African continent, Gambian President Adama Barrow visited Qatar and met His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. The two discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations in various fields, besides issues of common concern.