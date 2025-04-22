GAMBIANS INSPIRE DETERMINED GIRLS TO LIBERIAN TITLE

- Advertisement -

Gambia National Female Team players Ruggy Joof, Mbassey Darboe and Catherine Jatta were part of Determine Girls FC, as it won the Liberian female football league for the fifth time in a row over the weekend.

The record champions were decorated in grand style on Saturday following a 9-1 hammering of Bushrod Queens at the Samuel Kenyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia.

According to the Gambia Football Federation media, the contribution of the Gambian trio proved crucial for the serial champions.

Defender and captain Ruggy Joof manned the defence throughout the long season with the champions suffering only one defeat. Joof herself registered one goal and five assists while

midfielder Mbassey Darboe scored a staggering 15 goals and registered 16 assists .

Meanwhile, striker Catherine Jatta scored 7goals and provided 17 assists.

In between them, the trio had been involved in 61 goals, either as scorers provided assists. Determined Girl now move on to the FA Cup final where they will play World Girls FC.