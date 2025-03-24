GCCI launches another edition of TFGI

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), on Tuesday, launched its 18th edition of the Trade Fair International-Gambia (TFGI).

Held at the GCCI office in Kerr Jula, the launch brought together different food vendors across the business sector to discuss and learn about what they will be expecting during this year’s trade fair scheduled to take place between April 26 and May 25, 2025.

Fatou Jallow, the director of GCCI, said the event serves as a vital platform for innovation, collaboration, and economic growth within the nation and beyond.

“Building upon the successes of previous years, TFGI 2025 is set to be our most expansive exhibition yet, featuring over 500 stalls that showcase a diverse array of products and services. We are honoured to welcome entrepreneurs and businesses from across the Ecowas, Europe, and Asia, reflecting the increasing global interest in Gambian enterprise and the opportunities it presents.”

She added that this year’s fair is not just an exhibition but a celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit that drives the country’s economy forward.

“It provides a unique opportunity for businesses of all sizes and sectors to connect, share ideas, and forge partnerships that will contribute to sustainable development and prosperity.”

Saul Frazer, the Chairman of the Trade Fair Committee, highlighted that in the drive to promote International and Regional Trade, GCCI also needs to support businesses, especially the Small and Medium Enterprises, in accessing the export market.

“Figures from the Private Sector Development Strategy show that Small and Medium Enterprises constitute over 90% of the Gambian business community. Moreover, SMEs contribute to the creation of jobs thereby reducing unemployment.”

He added that the previous trade fair saw over a hundred thousand visitors within four weeks, and they expect a surge in visits in the upcoming edition.

“We are expecting to record over 500 participants including participants from the ECOWAS region, Europe and Asia. All arrangements to ensure a successful 2025 Trade Fair are in place and our officials are ready to attend to any issue, concerns, and suggestions regarding the Fair.”

Mr Frazer said stalls would be allocated on a first-come basis.

He disclosed that all TFGI registration fees will be paid at Guaranty Trust Bank.

Waka Jagne, Senior PR and Events Manager at Africell, said Africell believes in the power of connectivity through technology and partnerships that empower businesses, entrepreneurs, and communities.

“This is why we are proud to partner with GCCI in supporting this incredible platform that brings together visionaries, investors, and industry leaders.”

Trade and commerce, Mr Jagne added, are the backbone of economic progress, and that trade fairs play a crucial role in fostering opportunities, creating jobs, and driving innovation.

“As a company that is deeply interested in the development of The Gambia, Africell remains committed to supporting initiatives that contribute to a thriving business environment.”

Abdoulie Jallow, Principal Food Inspector at FSQA, spoke on the importance of hygiene.