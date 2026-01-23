GDC’s Kandeh warns against politics of deception

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

Mamma Kandeh, leader of the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), has cautioned Gambians against falling prey to politicians making false promises. He questioned why President Barrow and his ministers are “bragging about development projects” when they are funded by taxpayers’ money.

Kandeh highlighted the coalition government’s 2016 promise to rule for only 3 years, yet they remain in power and plan to contest for a third term, which he deemed selfish. He criticised the government’s debt accumulation, comparing it unfavorably to previous administrations.

“Every Gambian has the right to choose a political party that can bring change, but let them choose wisely,” Kandeh emphasised. He advocated for a “ministry of youth and development,” stressing the need for youth empowerment and development centers.

Kandeh promised to create opportunities for youth and women, focusing on national development if elected. He urged Gambians to take this year’s elections seriously, choosing a leader who will drive positive change, and positioned GDC as the solution.