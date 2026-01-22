Sadio Mane explains why he stopped Senegal’s Afcon final protest

- Advertisement -

The Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final was plunged into disarray on Sunday as Senegal’s players staged a walk-off protest, only to be persuaded back onto the pitch by former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, who later declared it would have been “crazy” to abandon the game and damage African football’s reputation.

The dramatic scenes unfolded in Rabat during the eighth minute of stoppage time, with the score still goalless.

Controversy erupted when Morocco were awarded a penalty, moments after Senegal had seen what appeared to be a legitimate goal disallowed. In response, Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw led his team off the field.

Play was halted for approximately 16 minutes as the situation escalated. Mane, who had initially remained on the pitch before briefly heading to the dressing room, ultimately convinced his teammates to return and complete the match.

Speaking after the game, Mane emphasised the importance of continuing, stating: “It would have been a shame and sad to see this kind of scenario happen.

“Just imagine for a second going into the locker rooms and the football match stopping there. I think that would convey a negative image of our football. I think Africa today does not deserve that.”

He added: “African football has evolved in an incredible way and the proof is that it is followed all over the world. So, on my side, I did what I had to do.

“I think it would be crazy to not play this game because what, the referee gave a penalty and we go out of the game? I think that would be the worst thing especially in African football. I’d rather lose than this kind of thing happen to our football.”

Upon resumption, Real Madrid striker Brahim Diaz saw his ‘Panenka’ penalty attempt saved by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Senegal went on to secure their second AFCON title thanks to Pape Gueye’s sensational extra-time strike.

Following the match, coach Thiaw apologised for his actions. “After reflecting on it I made them come back (on the pitch) – you can react in the heat of the moment,” Thiaw told BeIN Sports.

“We accept the errors of the referee. We shouldn’t have done it but it’s done and now we present our apologies to football.”

However, Morocco head coach Walid Regragui was critical of Thiaw’s decision to lead the protest.

“The image we’ve given of Africa is shameful,” Regragui said. “A coach who asks his players to leave the field. What Pape did does not honour Africa.

“Thiaw wasn’t classy. But he is a champion, so he can say whatever he wants. We stopped the match in the eyes of the world for 10 minutes.”