Germany funds Agri-Accelerator project to support young Gambian entrepreneurs  

Agri-Accelerator Project, a collaborative initiative between the FAO, Alliance Française Banjul, Gambia Tech, Ministry of Agriculture and Sabab Lou Foundation was launched at the Alliance Française on Tuesday.

With funding from the German Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the project seeks to foster responsible agricultural investments by providing young entrepreneurs with essential training, resources, and support to boost agriculture sector productivity and inclusive growth.

German Ambassador to the Gambia Klaus Botzet, said his government aspired for this project to become an important milestone in the empowerment of young entrepreneurs in the agriculture sector.

He expressed optimism that the project would enable beneficiaries to hone their entrepreneurial skills and prepare them to grow, expand and sustain their business.

Deputy Permanent Secretary Ministry of Agriculture of the Gambia Fatou Jammeh-Touray said the project will complement governments’ efforts in addressing food security in the Gambia.

Gambia Tech Project coordinator Boubacar Coly, explained that phase one of the project will focus on training and improving the capacity of business coaches and advisors who will be tasked with training, guiding and supporting young entrepreneurs to boost their emerging business, enhance their management practices and promote their integration into value chains.

FAO country representative Shibu Rampedi disclosed that FAO has since 2019 organised numerous capacity-development activities on responsible agric investment and innovative and practical approaches to stimulate young agri-entrepreneurs. She said this model was successfully piloted in Tunisia and has since been replicated in other countries like Mauritania, Senegal, Algeria and Mauritania.

Alliance Française director Justine Guschlbauer stated that the project embodies shared commitment to fostering sustainable development and empowering young minds to take bold steps toward innovation in agriculture. “I reaffirm our unwavering commitment to youth empowerment and sustainable development. Since 2021, with the support of the French Embassy in Senegal and the Gambia, we have been proud to stand by young entrepreneurs. As we launch this project, we celebrate the next chapter in this journey – a chapter that promises innovation, opportunity, and hope.”

Following the launch, a strategic planning workshop was held at the Bakadaji Hotel in Kololi to gather crucial insights from stakeholders and shape the project’s implementation strategy.