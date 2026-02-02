GFF LEAGUE IN FOCUS

- Advertisement -

GPA’s commanding lead cut….more bumpy ride for champions Real, as Biko faces danger

Ports Authority’s breath taking pace and momentum in this early half of the season must have surprised themselves.

After regaining promotion to the top flight the team began a war of conquest beating every team that stand in their path, arriving at 19 points after just nine weeks of play.

The team though suffered a threat from surprise opponents Greater Tomorrow FC who held them a to a goalless draw in Bakau over the weekend. That slip denied them a commanding lead over the rest with second place Hawks closely watching at 17 points.

Elsewhere, and for the first time since surprisingly winning the league six years ago, Fortune FC, from Farato, has begun to look hungry again for another title. They now stand at 15 points in third place after nine games. However they need to pick themselves up from last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Medina United.

The Airport based club have missed five flights in a row but at the Box Bar on Saturday, Adama Kanteh led the score sheet against his former side Fortune FC with a 30th minute lead before Omar Bojang put the game to bed in the 56th minute, securing a comfortable landing for Medina. They now sit at 11th position, not too bad for a new comer with a tall ambition still motivated by a recent FA Cup title success.

Another relatively young side BST Galaxy were reduced to ten players on Saturday when defender Mustapha Faye was expelled. But that did not deter them from beating Team Rhino 1-0, with Sheriff Bah providing the lone goal.

Champions Real de Banjul struggles

Reigning champions Real de Banjul is still struggling to find its feet on the league. much less to start a credible title defense.

After nine matches, Real could only manage to get 10 points, the latest one secured over the weekend when they were held to a one all draw by Samger FC. They now stand at 10th position, causing early concerns in Basori about the club’s future in the season.

Meanwhile there are even greater worries in Bakau where former giant killers Steve Biko is on a free fall. In nine matches Biko managed only 6 points and currently sits at the rock bottom of the 16-team championship table.