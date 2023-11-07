23.2 C
Global Properties gives land worth over D400,000 to lucky ticket holders

By Aminata S Kuyateh

The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry in partnership with Global Properties on Thursday gave a plot of land worth over D400,000 for three lucky ticket holders. The draw was held at the GCCI office in Bijilo.
In significant move Global Properties offered a piece of land measured 15×20 worth D400,000 located at Greenville Estate between Sifo and Gunjur which is certified by National Environment Agency.
Nyillan Fye, Business Development and PR Manager at Global Properties, said every Gambian should have a chance to own a piece of land and Greenville has all the facilities of an estate.
She expressed gratitude to the partnership with GCCI.

