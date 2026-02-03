Gov’t launches Climate-Resilient WASH Joint Sector Review

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The government recently launched the Climate-Resilient Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Joint Sector Review at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre in Bijilo, marking a key moment in the country’s efforts to align water and sanitation services with climate adaptation priorities.

The year-long sector review brought together policymakers, development partners, technical experts and civil society to assess climate risks facing the WASH sector, examine progress and gaps, and agree on actions to strengthen planning, coordination, and investment.

Unicef Country Director Nafisa Binte Shafique said discussions during the review focused on integrating climate risk into WASH planning using a framework that examines the interaction between hazards, exposure and vulnerability. She said the process was participatory, involving government planners, data experts and other stakeholders, and was informed by official documents, academic research and climate science.

Findings on climate hazards and sector vulnerabilities were validated and used to guide priorities.

She said a climate risk analysis conducted in, 2025 combined water and climate assessment tools to improve coordination between the two sectors and ensure that climate risks are reflected in water policies, strategies and national adaptation planning.

According to Unicef, the assessment also identified constraints within the sector and opportunities to build resilience, laying the groundwork for stronger partnerships with national and international climate actors.

While noting progress in expanding access to safe water and sanitation and the near elimination of open defecation, UNICEF warned that climate change is threatening these gains.

The meeting underscored the need to treat climate-resilient WASH as a core public service, integrate resilience into planning and design, standardise service quality in homes, schools and health facilities, strengthen inter-ministerial coordination, build human capacity and mobilise climate-aligned financing.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Fisheries and Water Resources, Permanent Secretary Buba Sanyang said The Gambia is working to build a sustainable and climate-resilient water sector amid growing climate and demographic pressures. He said the country is experiencing erratic rainfall, floods, prolonged dry spells, rising urban water demand, pollution and increasing salination, all of which pose risks to water supply, livelihoods, ecosystems and public health.

He outlined governance reforms underway including the development of a new National Water Policy for 2025–2034 to replace the 2007 policy, and the ongoing review of the Gambia Water Bill 2020 to address institutional and regulatory gaps.

He noted that The Gambia’s performance under Integrated Water Resources Management remains below the African average.

Financing, he said, remains a major challenge, prompting the government to rely on global partnerships and regional cooperation. He cited The Gambia’s accession to key UN water conventions, progress in transboundary water cooperation and plans to sign the Transboundary Aquifer Agreement in 2026.

He said other initiatives include strengthening climate services and early warning systems, improving water efficiency and infrastructure resilience, modernising water licensing and building national capacity with international support. Despite gains under SDG 6, he said progress remains uneven, particularly in rural areas.

The Minister of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Habibatou Drammeh, said the education sector plays a central role in protecting children’s health and well-being. She said more than 80 per cent of lower basic schools meet national WASH standards, but disparities persist, especially in rural communities.

She highlighted challenges such as inadequate and non-gender-sensitive sanitation facilities, which affect adolescent girls and contribute to absenteeism. Although access to clean water has improved, she said regular monitoring is needed to ensure functionality in schools. Dr Drammeh warned that climate change-related flooding, storms, saltwater intrusion and coastal erosion threaten school infrastructure and increase health risks for students.

In response, she said the ministry is prioritising climate-resilient school infrastructure, inclusive sanitation facilities, sustainable water solutions in partnership with Nawec and stronger hygiene education.

She also announced plans to integrate WASH indicators into the Education Management Information System to support evidence-based decision-making, with a focus on outcomes for girls.

Addressing the meeting, Minister of Health Dr Ahmadou Lamin Samateh said WASH remains a national priority linked to public health, human dignity and sustainable development. He said the Vice President’s presence at the launch reflected high-level political commitment to the sector.

Presenting sector data, he said about 48 per cent of Gambians use safely managed drinking water sources, while around 90 percent have access to basic drinking water services. Access to safely managed sanitation stands at 28 percent, and only 30.9 percent cent of households have handwashing facilities with soap and water. He warned that these gaps increase the risk of waterborne diseases, noting evidence of faecal contamination in household drinking water.

Dr Samateh said progress has been made in reducing open defecation to about one percent, but climate change is increasing risks through floods, droughts and contamination of water sources. He called for the joint sector review to move beyond reporting towards coordinated, climate-resilient planning, investment and accountability to meet SDG 6 targets by 2030.

He cited recent achievements, including the establishment of a multi-sectoral climate resilience task force and the development of a climate risk assessment for water systems and a water bottlenecks analysis to guide planning and resource allocation.

He also called for increased investment, stronger enforcement of environmental sanitation laws, expansion of public sanitation facilities along major highways and the reactivation of environmental health inspectors.

The minister urged government institutions, development partners, local authorities, civil society and the private sector to align efforts and financing behind the climate-resilient WASH agenda to achieve universal access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene.