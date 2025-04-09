Gov’t to expand UTG Faraba Campus to accommodate school of medicine

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

In a transformative move for tertiary education in The Gambia, the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST) has unveiled robust plans for Phase 3 of the University of The Gambia (UTG) Faraba Banta campus.

This ambitious development will house the School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, massively strengthening the country’s capability to train health professionals.

The expansion will accommodate up to 6,478 students across various health disciplines, with a clear focus on producing highly skilled practitioners.

The facility is set to support 1,200 medical students, 1,200 pharmacy students, 1,800 nursing students, 600 allied health students, and 800 public and environmental health students, in addition to 435 nursing students and 443 public health students earmarked for inclusion in the new framework.

This announcement was made during a press briefing at the Ministry’s offices in Bijilo, which showcased the architectural and academic designs for the School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences. Key stakeholders, including the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Jainaba Jagne, Minister of Higher Education Prof Pierre Gomez, UTG Vice Chancellor Prof Herbert Robinson, and ministry officials were in attendance.

The ministry underscores a decisive advancement in the nation’s efforts to elevate human resource capacity within the health sector.

Minister Pierre Gomez articulated the government’s authoritative commitment to redefining higher education infrastructure in The Gambia.

He emphasised that the transition to the Faraba campus is not merely a change but a permanent and strategic relocation, underpinned by vision, patriotism, and the urgent need for a paradigm shift in the nation’s higher education landscape.

Minister Gomez assured that within a short timeframe, the University of The Gambia will dominate the medical education landscape, establishing The Gambia as a regional hub for medical training, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

Moreover, Minister Gomez announced that Lot 2 of the Faraba campus will be ceremonially inaugurated by President Adama Barrow on December 27, 2025, marking another significant milestone in this ambitious expansion.

This move represents a broader government initiative aimed at decentralising and modernising higher education across The Gambia. Despite addressing logistical and infrastructural challenges, the government stands firm that the long-term benefits, including the development of a competent national health workforce, eclipse any immediate hurdles.

Prof Robinson acknowledged the current constraints faced by UTG in scaling its health sciences faculties. He affirmed, “Our existing limitations in capacity are well-known. Lot 3 has been strategically designed to resolve this issue while also anticipating the future needs of The Gambia’s health workforce.”

He further revealed that the university has already received approximately 600 applications for the upcoming intake into the School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences.

The establishment of the School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences at Faraba is poised to become a national powerhouse for medical and health education, firmly positioning The Gambia as a prominent player in regional health training and professional development.