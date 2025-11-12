GOV’T VEHICLE CONTROLLER DENIES SELLING JAMMEH’S VEHICLES WITHOUT AUTHORITY

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

The controller of government vehicles Nfamara Saidybah has returned to the parliamentary panel investigating the sale of former president Jammeh’s assets, where he came under intense scrutiny after conflicting testimonies about the movement and sale of government vehicles surfaced during a recent hearing.

Saidybah, responsible for managing vehicles within the State House complex, claimed he authorised the removal of only three old vehicles (buses) which due to their poor condition, were sold to the public in 2019 after being deemed unfit for government use.

However, a crane operator who helped move these vehicles told the enquiry that more than ten buses were transported, contradicting Mr. Saidybah’s account. The operator also revealed that the vehicles were moved to Kanifing, a military base, not a police station raising questions about the oversight and custody of the vehicles after removal.

The hearing also revealed confusion over other vehicles, including ambulances and buses with multiple witnesses claiming they were either sold or cannibalised without proper documentation or records.

When Honourable Omar Jammeh of the enquiry panel pressed him further, Saidybah admitted he lacked full knowledge of some transactions, pointing to the Office Secretary General as the authority on procurement and disposal records.

Mr Saidybah was also confronted on allegations made by a military officer attached to the Mechanical Services Agency MSA in Kotu that he was given D50,000 and D20,000 on separate occasions from a certain unlawful transaction.

When asked whether he ever met with Sergeant Adama Jagne and 3 other soldiers in Banjul over the alleged transaction, Mr Saidybah firmly denied ever receiving such monies. “That never happened. I have never received any money from Adama Jagne or any other soldier” he told the enquiry.

Members of the enquiry expressed frustration over the lack of clear inventory and questioned Mr. Saidybah’s role in authorising the sales. They also highlighted the importance of keeping accurate records and questioned how assets could be moved and sold with minimal oversight.