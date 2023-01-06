GRA ends midterm review of its corporate Strategic Plan (2020-2024)

The Board and Senior Management of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday concluded a two-days intensive midterm review of the Authority’s CSP (2020-2024) at the Senegambia Beach Hotel.

The objective of the mid-term review is to avail the authority, the opportunity to holistically undertake an assessment of the level of implementation of the CSP so far.

According to GRA officials, the review will bring out activities which could not be implemented as planned; and recommend inclusion of new activities in the CSP for effective realization of the overarching goal of the CSP (2020-2024). Most importantly, the reasons for not implementing some of the planned activities was discussed and lessons learnt.

The Deputy Commissioner General of the GRA, Essa Jallow stressed the importance of the exercise and urged the participants to take the sessions seriously; noting that the period of implementation of the CSP was marred with numerous challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war among others.

For his part, the Chairperson of the GRA Board, Lucy Fye Jagne, used the occasion to commend the GRA for the great work over the years emphasizing that the modernization and reform initiatives undertaken by the GRA through the CSP (2020-2024) are in-line with international best practices.

Officially declaring the session open, the Commissioner General, Yankuba Darboe also used the occasion to congratulate the entire staff of GRA on achieving the 2022 revenue target, despite the year being a challenging one.

He further urged the staff to continue to work hard and stressed the need for the Authority to project a good image at all times and work as a team.

CG Darboe also urged the participants to diligently go through the CSP and make the needed adjustments to reflect the realities of the current situation; noting that some of the assumptions during the development of the CSP (2020-2024) have been overtaken by events.