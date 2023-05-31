Group calls for assistance to construct office

By Amadou Jadama

One Gambia Association, established to discourage tribalism and corruption is appealing for urgent financial support to Construct an office in Brufut.

The president of the association, Serign Bojang, said the association is calling on all Gambians especially govrenment and philanthropists, to come to their aid and support them to construct the office.

He said the association is established to primarily fight against corruption and tribalism with a strong agenda of fostering unity amongst Gambians.

“We want to bridge the gap between our political and religious irrespective of tribes or background. Since its formation, the association has successfully facilitated several dialogues and peacebuilding,” he said.