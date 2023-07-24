GTHI embarks on validation curriculum for agro-food processing

By Aminata S Kuyateh

The Gambia Tourism and Hospitality Institute in partnership with Ecowas Commission and GIZ recently commenced three days draft curriculum validation workshop of agro-food processing and packing at a local hotel in Kotu.

The workshop marks a critical milestone in continuous efforts to enhance quality and training in agro-food processing and packaging.

Momodou Lamin Singateh, director general GTHI, said: “Today we embark on a journey that holds great promise for the future of our beloved nation’s agriculture and food processing sectors, our goal is to produce graduates who can drive positive change and contribute to the growth of our Agri-food processing industry and become ambassadors of The Gambia’s culinary heritage.

We equip our students with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in this vital industry. As we embark on this journey of curriculum validation, I am confident that together we will create a curriculum that not only imparts technical knowledge and skills but also instill a passion for innovation, entrepreneurship and change sustainable practices”.

Alh Ahmed Niass, lead consultant from Senegal, said this validation curriculum is not only for Gambia and Senegal but for whole africa. He called on all stakeholders to see this as the way forward for africa. “We need to be innovative and to create that environment for the youths to be able to produce something that africa can also be proud of,” he urged.

Dawda Ceesay, PS, Ministry of Tourism and Culture, said this workshop stands as a testament to our collective effort in shaping the future of tourism education and training in our beloved nation’s.

“We are here to validate and refine the curriculum that with sharpen the minds and skills of the next generation of hospitality professionals, ensuring that they are equipped with the necessary knowledge and expertise to excel in this dynamic industry,” he said.