Harrogate hero to visit Gambian orphans again

- Advertisement -

59-year-old, Nicki Jones, has dedicated her life to caring for others. She began her career working at a care home at just 17 years old. Since then, Nicki has spent the majority of her working life as a support for older people in Yorkshire and further afield.

Nicki, who currently provides dedicated care for a couple living in Harrogate, has spent the last 13 years tirelessly supporting children at an orphanage in Gambia. During each visit, she brings with her essential supplies such as nappies, clothing and stationery to help support the everyday needs of the children she has grown to love like family.

Her efforts have helped thousands of children over the years, forming bonds that span continents and generations.

- Advertisement -

Nicki’s employer, Springfield Healthcare is supporting her upcoming trip with a generous financial donation to the Sheikh Tihami I Nyass Foundation. This contribution will provide vital bags of rice, feeding over 200 children every day for two weeks – a lifeline for many of the young lives at the orphanage.

Nicki’s dedication to caregiving extends far beyond her professional role. Her humanitarian work has become a cornerstone of her life, and this November, she will reach a milestone when she makes her 20th visit to Gambia – a journey of compassion, purpose and hope.

“I’m so grateful to Springfield Healthcare for the support on my next visit,” said Nicki. “The generous donation will make a real difference to the children I’ve come to know and love.”