Hub Ltd moves to strengthen entrepreneurship in ecosystem

By Fatou Saho

The Hub Limited has taken steps to strengthen entrepreneurship in the ecosystem through start-up huddles for entrepreneurs focusing on how to address existing challenges.

Last month, the organisation held its 7th edition of the startup huddle, organised on the last Friday of every month as an avenue for entrepreneurs across different sectors to share ideas and challenges in the business arena. At least two successful business tycoons are invited to each of the entrepreneurial dialogues. Last month, it was the CEO of MFH Group, Fady M Hocheimy, and Fatima Bojang, the founder of Jannah Clothing. The guest speakers discussed the importance of respecting time, consistency, and self-motivation.

The Hub Limited CEO, Beran Dondeh Gillen, said the organisation was formed to address the challenges encountered by entrepreneurs in the country.

“In the ecosystem, people don’t share what they know very openly because they believe that is the only way they can excel as business owners, so it becomes a challenge for startups to find people who will guide them. This is why a lot of entrepreneurs fail,” she stated.

Ismaila Jawara, a participant, thanked Hub Limited for giving him the opportunity to attend his first startup huddle and promised to attend it every season.