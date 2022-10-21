Indonesia also reports deaths of 74 kids from AKI following deaths in Gambia

More than 70 children in Indonesia have died from acute kidney injury (AKI) since January this year, a health ministry official said on Wednesday, as a team of experts investigates the spike in cases.

The development comes as health officials in The Gambia said nearly 70 children had died from AKI after taking a locally sold paracetamol syrup used to treat fever.

Excessive levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol were found in four cough syrup products made by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd, that were sold in The Gambia.

Officials at Indonesia’s food and drug agency said the Maiden products were not available in their country, but have since banned the use of the ingredients in all medicinal syrups for children.

Health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi said the ministry had identified 189 cases of AKI among Indonesian children, most aged under five years old, with 74 fatalities recorded since January.

“No cause (has been identified) yet, we’re still looking for it,” Siti told Reuters.

Health authorities said last week that an expert team had been formed to investigate the spike in cases of AKI among children and would be comprised of representatives from the health ministry, the Indonesian paediatric association and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The health ministry has said it is talking to experts from the WHO investigating the cases in The Gambia.

Reuters